Floodwaters continued to play havoc in Crawford County over the weekend, with more flooding possible later this week.
The combination of warming temperatures causing snow to melt and predicted rainfall starting today has led the National Weather Service to predict French Creek will reenter its action stage height of above 11 feet sometime Tuesday or Wednesday.
The service has issued a hazardous weather outlook effective through Saturday, warning of snow melt plus the rain potentially causing minor flooding of rivers, creeks and low-lying or poor-drainage areas.
This follows on the heels of water levels not dropping as hoped for after the initial wave of rising waters on Friday.
Allen Clark, Crawford County’s emergency management agency coordinator, said ice jams were the cause of Saturday’s flooding, which primarily affected the Meadville, Cambridge Springs and Cochranton areas.
“Cussewago Creek had a lot of ice on it, and with the warm temperatures that ice let go and came into French Creek and caused some different ice jams,” Clark said Sunday. “And then further up in Cambridge Springs, ice from French Creek got stuck on some curbs up there and caused some flooding in the Cambridge Township area.”
While no injuries have been reported thus far from the flooding, the situation has led to seven rescue incidents from Friday through Sunday. Clark said these rescues accounted for the safety of about 15 people and two pets, and were a mix of rescues from vehicles and from residences.
Jason Hudson, chief of the Crawford County Scuba Team, expressed annoyance at the number of vehicle rescues that the team has had to perform, often being caused by drivers ignoring “road closed” or similar signs.
“That’s what we’re there for, to help people,” Hudson said. “The people in their houses, that’s understandable. But the people who can’t read ‘road closed’ and ‘high water’ signs, that’s getting old.”
Pennsylvania State Police at Meadville issued a reminder on Saturday that drivers who ignore such signs can be cited and issued a fine of between $250 to $500.
Hudson thanked the various fire departments that also assisted on the scenes of rescues, and encouraged the public to be more aware of road closures when they’re announced, as well as looking out for any warning signs.
So far, scuba team members have managed to avoid any injuries or equipment failures during the course of their rescues. However, the upcoming bout of potential flooding is not exactly something they’re looking forward to.
“It’s gonna get ugly, but we’re not sure which area will possibly get hit the hardest,” Hudson said.
Crawford County Commissioner Eric Henry gave thanks to the many volunteer safety organizations and encouraged residents to donate to them if they can.
The flood waters impacted multiple areas and led to various road closures. The Park Avenue Plaza in Vernon Township saw flooding, while the City of Meadville cautioned Fifth Ward residents about a potential evacuation on Saturday, though no evacuation order was given.
According to the National Weather Service, French Creek water levels peaked at 14.83 feet at around 4:45 p.m. Saturday.
While some closed roads were able to reopen — including the Sunday reopening of sections of Mystic Park Road and Route 322 which were previously closed — it may take some time before all roadways are clear of flood waters in the county.
“The rest of the roads listed, unfortunately, those are going to be a couple days out,” said Saxon Daugherty, safety press officer for Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 1. The assistant county manager “estimated mid-week for the lot of them if we don’t get any more rainfall,” he added.
As of 5:15 p.m. Sunday, closed roads in Crawford County consisted of Miller Station Road, from Route 6 in Cambridge Township to Miller Hill Road in Rockdale Township; Little Cooley Road, from Dobbs Road to Athens Road in Athens Township; Wilson Shute Road, from Mercer Pike to Route 322 in West Mead Township; Main Street, from Mill Road in Greenwood Township to Johnson Road in Union Township; Townhall Road, from Dutch Hill Road in Union Township to Route 285 in Fairfield Township; and Route 19, from Route 285 to Eagle Crest Manor in Union Township.
Daugherty said PennDOT has been unable to assess the conditions of the roadways while they remain covered for water, though so far no major damages to streets have been reported.
As for additional flooding later this week, Daugherty said unlike bouts of snowfall, there is not much the organization can do to prepare for flood waters.
“We’re kind of at the mercy of the Geneva Swamp water table and French Creek,” he said.
Clark said the county has been fortunate to avoid any power outages during the flood.
“The county can’t say enough about the scuba team and the volunteers,” he said.
As for looking ahead, Clark said French Creek’s water levels are going to be “like a rollercoaster” over the next week, dipping down before rising back up again. He said Wednesday is the day most likely flooding may occur, with water levels staying up in the action stage until around noon on Friday.