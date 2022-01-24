Some people think working in an ice cream and candy shop would be a dream come true.
Shawn Sullivan lives that dream every day — and considers himself fortunate to have a job he loves.
Sullivan has been in the candy-making business nearly all his life, starting as a teenager. From 1975 to 1999, he worked in the Pittsburgh area at three candy factories — including serving as production manager and plant supervisor.
In 1999, he decided it was time to be his own boss and he moved north and opened Casey’s Ice Cream and Candies in Vernon Township. He started with ice cream and fudge and then expanded the operation to include a wide variety of chocolates.
Although ice cream is still the biggest draw at the store, Sullivan said the candy business has been growing in leaps and bounds and 2022 may be the year it is a 50-50 match between the ice cream and the candy.
Sullivan said Valentine’s Day is always a big day for the chocolate-covered strawberries which are one of his specialties.
The store opens at noon daily and customers are lined up at 11:30 a.m. to get the freshly made delicacies which are so popular.
Chocolate-covered strawberries aren’t the only gift idea, though, Sullivan said. His girlfriend comes up with one new idea every year (for gifts of chocolate to give or to just enjoy).
He said Valentine’s Day isn’t the only time the chocolate-covered strawberries are offered. They also are weekend specials frequently.
Casey’s has what Sullivan terms an “ice cream season,” starting in March and ending in late fall, and “candy season” the rest of the year. While March to October is the busiest time for ice cream, Sullivan still makes it three days a week, all year around.
Sullivan said he loves going to work and begins his day about 6:30 a.m. and leaves about 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Casey’s is open seven days a week and Sullivan will stop by on the weekends for a few hours, but he doesn’t make ice cream then.
Some of his staff assist him with the prep work, but he makes the delicacies himself.
The prep work consists of such jobs as cutting cookies for the Oreo ice cream, chopping nuts and cherries, etc. Prep work could take two hours.
He makes between 30 and 45 batches of ice cream daily — after taking inventory to decide which flavors are needed.
He uses two machines — and his own recipes — to make the 40 flavors which can be bought at Casey’s.
The favorite flavor of customers is Meadville Mud.
Sullivan’s favorite to make, though, is Razz-Izzle-Bizzle because it involves swirling ingredients to make the flavors.
He has a staff of 12 to 14 part-time employees with additional help in the summer. They also help choose names for the ice cream, he said.
One employee is in charge of training new hires and making up the schedule for the crew, leaving Sullivan free to concentrate on his specialty — making the treats.
When he makes the chocolate, he prepares them one day (caramels, nuts, creams, pretzels, etc.) and then pours the chocolate covering the next day.
The wide variety of chocolates in various sizes and gift boxes allows the customer a choice of gifts.
Sullivan said he adds one new item each year, along with continuing the popular candies.
His favorite part of the job is still making the chocolates and ice cream.
His least favorite is making the chocolate syrup because it is cocoa-based and gets all over and then cooking it also tends to be messier than some of the other foods.
When he is done cooking for the day, he heads for the office with a cup of coffee — and then tackles the paperwork, such as doing taxes and ordering supplies.
Sullivan said Casey’s, like any other business, has been affected by problems caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and he spends extra time finding things he needs.
Asked what people might be surprised to know about Casey’s, he said that they’ve been in the Meadville area for 23 years now and that he’s 60 and still enjoys doing what he started doing as a teen.
When he hears people complain about their job, he doesn’t feel that way about his.
“I’m excited to get to work,” he said.
Then, he added, but not everyone gets to make ice cream and chocolates.