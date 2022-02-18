Entering the main lobby area of Meadville Medical Center’s Liberty Street acute care hospital now requires passing through a metal detector.
Use of the metal detector at the building’s north end began Monday as part of increased safety and security for both patients and staff, according to the hospital. The entrance is marked for “emergency walk-in/outpatient and admitting.”
“Nationwide, healthcare violence has increased and the medical center is taking a proactive approach to mitigate risk within the health system,” the hospital said in a statement Thursday.
Tom Perry, Meadville Medical Center’s director of campus safety, said the detector is to keep items like firearms, pocket knives and other potential weapons and drug paraphernalia out of the building.
Visitors either need to leave weapons and other contraband items locked in their vehicle — or at home.
“We’re trying to keep contraband out of the building,” Perry told the Tribune on Thursday. “The installation was linked to no specific incident.”
Chief Michael Tautin of Meadville Police Department agreed. Meadville Medical Center has security officers, so city police rarely need to be called, he said.
On the occasion when city police do get called to the hospital, it’s most likely for a person having been aggressive toward staff in the emergency department, Tautin said. On those calls, drugs or alcohol use often are contributing factors, he added.
Meadville Medical Center also is looking to enhance safety measures in other areas of the Liberty Street hospital as well as its other facilities, according to Perry.
Security at its Liberty Street medical arts building has been enhanced with officers using a hand wand metal detector, he said.
Data on things like incident reports as well as foot traffic among various offices and departments is being gathered and analyzed, he said. That will be used to determine what other measures could or should be taken at the hospital’s various facilities, though he added there is no specific timetable for what may be done.
Meadville Medical Center’s affiliated hospital, Titusville Area Hospital, also has enhanced its security in the recent months.
In September 2021, the hospital added an armed security guard who uses a handheld wand-type metal detector for emergency room patients and visitors, according to Lee Clinton, the hospital’s chief executive officer.
Titusville also has added and upgraded its security camera system as well as its door access system to increase security, Clinton said.