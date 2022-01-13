There are a number of closings Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The Tribune’s advertising and business offices are closed. The news and sports departments are available by telephone from 3 to 10 p.m. at (814) 724-6370.

Government offices — State, federal and county offices are closed. Meadville City Building and most other municipal government offices are open.

Mail — No window service or delivery.

Garbage collection — Collection as normal in the City of Meadville.

Buses — Crawford Area Transportation Authority operates as normal.

Financial institutions — All are closed.

