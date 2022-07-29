The jackpot for the Mega Millions lottery has reached $1.02 billion. and despite odds of about 1 in 302 million, that prize — the third-largest ever — is driving many people to try their luck.
Indy Patel, owner of the Quick Stop convenience store on Pine Street in Meadville, said sales of Mega Millions tickets are “probably double” the usual amount thanks to the large jackpot. Patel said sales started to pick up when the jackpot hit $500 million and have been climbing ever since.
Employees there reported some customers coming in and purchasing hundreds of dollars worth of Mega Millions tickets, with a near-constant stream of sales of the lottery.
Among those buying tickets at Quick Stop was Cindy Zylak of Meadville, who said she was a first-time Mega Millions participant. Zylak said she planned to split the money with her two sisters if she did win.
Dreams of getting rich often give people ideas of big vacations, mansions or sports cars. However, Zylak was more sure what she would not do if she won.
“I’m not going to quit my job,” Zylak said, explaining that she’s a teacher. “That’s for love, not money.”
Things were similarly busy at the Pennsylvania Lottery Drive-Thru at the Park Avenue Plaza, with cars constantly coming to pick up tickets.
Bill and Jacquie Lippert of Connneaut Lake were hoping to help other people should they win the money.
“Share it with a lot of people,” Jacquie said. “Definitely. A lot of granddaughters, a lot of grandsons, a couple charities.”
The pair said they used to play the game every once in a while, though not as commonly these days. The big jackpot, however, brought them back to play the odds.
Wally Miller, a Meadville resident, had similar ideas to the Lipperts, saying he would help his kids out if he won the jackpot. However, he wasn’t optimistic of his chances.
“It ain’t gonna happen,” he said.
Miller only likes to play the game when the jackpot gets large, saying he usually doesn’t like the unlikely odds that come with the game.
With any luck, today might just be the time he beats those odds. The next Mega Millions drawing will take place tonight at 11.
The Associated Press reported that the $1.1 billion prize is for players who get their winnings through an annuity, paid annually over 29 years. Nearly all winners take the cash option, which for tonight’s drawing is an estimated $648.2 million.
