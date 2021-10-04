Just as it has done for nearly half a century, the annual Crawford County 4-H and Future Farmers of America (FFA) livestock auction provided young, aspiring farmers the chance to sell the animals they’ve put so much hard work into raising.
Different this year, however, was the chance for the meat from those animals to be donated to a good cause.
The Crawford County 4-H and FFA Sales Committee joined on to the Pennsylvania Agricultural Surplus System (PASS) this year. PASS allows people to donate food to a local food bank, with the program covering the cost of transportation and processing of the animals.
Each region of the state has a different organization that handles and directs donations through the PASS program, with Crawford County being under the jurisdiction of Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania.
This year’s auction, which took place on Aug. 27 at the Crawford County Fair, led to the meat from two animals being donated. Leech Industries purchased a beef cow and a pig during the auction and donated them both, with the meat from the former going to Center for Family Services’ food pantry and the meat from the latter going to Linesville Food Pantry.
The sales committee first learned about PASS from one of its members, Corrine Livingston, who is a swine species representative.
“I help out with the fair and I read in the newsletter that some of the local 4-H sales in other parts of the state have been doing it for quite a number of years,” Livingston said.
A spokesperson was brought to one of the committee meetings and, according to committee member Jessica Manross, a motion was quickly approved to join the system.
For Manross, participation in the program took on a personal touch. Her daughter, Lennox, raised the steer which was donated to Center for Family Services. In fact, it was the first steer 8-year-old Lennox had raised.
The steer, named Wally, was born in March of 2020. His mother did not survive the birth, requiring him to be bottle fed.
“Literally she raised him from an 80-pound calf to a 1,277-pound animal,” Manross said.
The Manross family own a farm just outside Cambridge Springs where they raise a roughly 60-head herd of beef cattle. This was Lennox’s first year participating in the 4-H program, though Manross said her daughter has been showing animals for “as long as she could walk.”
When it came time to sell Wally, Manross said Lennox had difficulty saying goodbye, but the knowledge that the steer’s meat would go toward a good cause made things all the easier.
“She’s like ‘OK, well I want to help people have access to healthy meat and locally grown meat and not have to buy meat out of a grocery store,’” Manross said.
The buyer of the animals, Leech Industries, is a frequent purchaser of food from the auction, according to Manross. She said the Meadville-based manufacturing business donates the food they buy from the auction.
Livingston’s family was also involved in the donation process. They own Livingston’s Packing Co. and handled the processing of both animals.
After processing, there were 210 pounds of pork and 786 pounds of beef donated.
Livingston expressed satisfaction with how the PASS process worked. She had been hoping to have at least one animal donated, so to have two was a welcome development.
On top of setting up donations, Livingston said PASS helps educate people about the preparation and processing of meat.
Manross echoed the positive remarks, saying that before learning about PASS, she didn’t know much about food shortages and the need for donated food to pantries.
“If you have food on your table, it’s not really a thing you think about,” she said.
The committee plans to continue utilizing PASS for future auctions. Livingston advised, however, that only donations of beef or hogs are being processed through the program at this time.
On top of the donations, Livingston said this year’s auction also saw a record number in terms of prices, and expressed appreciation for all the bidders and buyers who took part.
