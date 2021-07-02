Glenn Holland would like to take you to the movies tonight. In fact, he’d like to make it a regular Saturday night date — and you won’t even have to leave the house to join him.
Holland, a Meadville resident who retired last year after 33 years as a professor of religious studies at Allegheny College, starts a new gig tonight when he debuts as the host of WQLN’s “Saturday Night at the Movies” at 8 p.m.
“It’s something I never expected to be doing. It kind of came out of the blue,” Holland said in an interview this week. “I find it very interesting to do. It’s a challenge of course — in addition to watching the films, I have to educate myself about them — but it’s very rewarding.”
The weekly series of films will premiere with “The Accidental Tourist,” a 1988 production starring William Hurt, Kathleen Turner and Geena Davis. In it, according to Holland, a man who has shut down emotionally following a family tragedy is thrust back into the world, where he meets a younger woman and must come to terms with how he wants to live the rest of his life.
The movies in the series are similar in that they’re all critically acclaimed, according to Holland, but they represent a wide variety of genres and styles. Other featured films include the classic 1960 western “The Magnificent Seven,” the 1987 Kevin Costner-Gene Hackman thriller “No Way Out,” and “Some Like it Hot,” the 1959 Billy Wilder comedy starring Jack Lemmon and Tony Curtis as musicians posing as members of an all-female band to escape the gangsters out to kill them.
Holland doesn’t select the movies, but he is scripting his intros, providing cultural and cinematic context, behind-the-scenes details — whatever it takes to make the viewing experience a bit deeper, a bit more enjoyable.
“Depending on what the film is, there are different things to say,” Holland explained.
The approach won’t be overly professorial — Holland said he’s much more likely to take a lighthearted approach, when the subject matter allows for it, than to lecture. Then, as if on cue, he gave a preview of what viewers will hear tonight during his lead-in to “The Accidental Tourist.”.
“I think I say in the introduction to that film that it’s an adult film in the best sense,” Holland joked, “because it’s about adults dealing with adult issues in an adult way.”
All the films in the series, he added, fall into the same category. “They have complexity and they reflect human emotion,” he said, “and tap into what people know about the world. They reflect on how the world works and how human life works.”
WQLN officials expect viewers to enjoy and to benefit from Holland’s turn as the northwestern Pennsylvania answer to Robert Osborne and Ben Mankiewicz, the presenters known for their work on Turner Classic Movies.
“Glenn is so knowledgeable,” said Tom New, WQLN President and CEO. “Watching ‘Saturday Night at the Movies’ is like taking a three-credit college course.”
For some avid WQLN fans, tonight may be the first time they see Holland on screen, but there’s a chance they have heard his smooth, ready-for-radio baritone before. For about a decade, he has served as an on-air volunteer during WQLN’s NPR fundraisers. That work eventually led him to join the board that oversees WQLN, which in turn led to his big break as Saturday night movie presenter.
“Regular WQLN NPR listeners are certainly familiar with his smooth, soothing voice as heard during our radio pledge drives,” said Marketing Manager Traci Teudhope. “He’s a natural in front of the camera and really wows you with his breadth of knowledge and charming personality. And, let’s not neglect to mention that voice.”
