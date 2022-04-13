A Meadville woman is facing charges for allegedly barging into a man’s home and then punching and hitting him with a chair.
Kimberlee Renee Town, 44, of 575 North St., was arraigned Sunday before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on one felony, two misdemeanor and two summary offense charges relating to the incident, which reportedly also occurred on Sunday.
According to the affidavit, the victim told police that Town came to his residence on the 200 block of Spring Street at around 7:40 p.m. When the victim went to answer the front door, Town allegedly walked into the residence without being given permission and began walking up to the second floor, reportedly yelling and cussing at the man as she did so.
The man told Town to leave, according to the affidavit, when she allegedly grabbed a picture frame and threw it down the steps, breaking it. She then reportedly went into the laundry room on the first floor of the building and began throwing items around while the man and his daughter kept telling Town to leave.
The victim told police that Town continued swearing at him and allegedly began punching him several times in the face. She then allegedly grabbed a folding camping chair and hit him in the face with it, according to the affidavit.
Police did not see any visible marks or bruising on the victim’s face or neck, according to the affidavit, though he did have a scratch on his left bicep but he was unsure whether it was from the alleged fight. Both the victim and his daughter told police neither gave permission for Town to enter the residence, and the victim said she had been evicted from the residence in September of 2021.
Town is facing a third-degree felony charge of criminal trespass, a second-degree misdemeanor charge of simple assault and a third-degree misdemeanor charge of criminal trespass. She is also charged with summary offense charges of harassment and criminal mischief.
Town was released on unsecured bail of $5,000. A preliminary hearing before Judge Pendolino is scheduled for Tuesday.