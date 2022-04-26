Meadville Medical Center (MMC) is the beneficiary of a grant worth just over $1 million to be used for a project in Vernon Township.
The grant was announced by state Rep. Brad Roae in a release sent out Monday. The funding is made available through the Pennsylvania’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP), and comes out to $1.089 million.
The money is earmarked for the second phase of MMC’s Vernon Place Job Generator project. The second phase will include a new site and constructions, improvements on the same multi-use site as the first phase.
Additionally, the project will include excavation, removal of debris, site grading and construction of internal site access roadways, water and sanitary sewer infrastructure and stormwater management facilities, as well as landscaping and lighting.
MMC was reached for comment on the story, but did not have a statement prepared Monday.
RACP is administered by the Office of the Budget, and is used for the acquisition and construction of regional, economic, cultural, civic, recreational and historical improvement projects. Its projects are state-funded projects that cannot obtain primary funding from other Pennsylvania programs.