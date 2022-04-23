Too many people just don’t understand the benefits of organ donation.
That was the message given by Kevin Merritt at Meadville Medical Center (MMC) on Friday as the hospital commemorated National Donate Life Month, observed every April, with the raising of their Center for Organ Recovery & Education (CORE) flag.
While some difficulties with the flag pole meant the raising was delayed to later in the day, the symbolism of the act was not lessened in stressing the important of organ and tissue donation. It is something Merritt is personally aware of.
On a Sunday earlier this year in January, Kevin’s wife, Regina Merritt, suddenly experienced difficulty breathing while at their Cochranton home. This was followed by cardiac arrest. She was rushed to MMC and taken to the intensive care unit (ICU). While she was revived for a time, her condition worsened. By the following Tuesday, she was declared brain dead, kept alive only by an artificial breathing machine.
It was during this ordeal that Kevin was contacted by CORE about the possibility of the donation of his wife’s organs and tissues once she passed. Kevin had experience in this matter, his younger sister, Deborah Zimmer, having passed away last October. A tissue donation from Zimmer went on to help the recovery of a burn victim.
Knowing how much his wife liked helping the community — Regina was the executive director of the Family and Community Christian Association in Meadville — Kevin agreed to have her organs and tissue recovered for donation, though he wasn’t sure how much she’d be able to help.
“To our surprise, there was a lot she could donate,” Kevin said.
Tissue donation from Regina helped a woman regain the ability to walk, and her corneas helped in restoring a recipient’s sight. Many of her organs were donated toward medical research.
All the while, Kevin was kept aware of the organ recovery process and what was being done with his wife’s body.
“CORE was there every step of the way,” he said.
But beyond just that, it was meaningful that even from beyond death, his wife was able to help people as much as she could.
“You know somebody out there is benefiting,” Kevin said. “Someone benefited from the corneas and they’re able to see.”
For CORE, sharing stories like Kevin and Regina’s is an important part of National Donate Life Month.
“At CORE, we’re clearly focused on donation every month of every year, but April is really our chance to go out and start conversations to raise awareness,” said Megan Heslink, professional service liaison for the organization.
A chief focus of the month is getting people familiar with the organ donation process and dispelling misconceptions about what goes in to the procedures. Heslink said there appears to be an “overall knowledge deficit” regarding organ donation, which can lead to confusion and uncertainty when a donation opportunity comes about.
“We hear a lot of families say ‘Oh they’re too old, there’s not a way for them to help,’ and that’s not true,” Heslink said.
Even if someone cannot donate major internal organs, tissue and cornea donations are no less valuable. Heslink said a tissue donor can help 75 people, while organ donations can help eight.
The need for donations is extremely great. According to CORE, someone is added to the waiting list for an organ transplant every 10 minutes, while 250,000 people await tissue and cornea transplants every day.
Roughly 20 people will die each day without receiving a needed transplant, and around 100,000 people are awaiting an organ transplant nationally.
Sue Lewandowski, ICU nurse manager at MMC, said medical professionals need to follow a long list of criteria in order to facilitate an organ donation. However, cornea and tissue donations can be done much more commonly.
“More often than not, tissue and corneas can be donated,” she said.
When an organ donation is possible, Lewandowski said CORE keeps the family knowledgeable and involved with the process. CORE and MMC even put together celebrations with the family to honor their loved one’s donation.
Contrary to what many may think, Heslink said organ recovery does not prevent open casket funerals or viewings for the donor.
“Nothing we do throughout the donation process impacts any arrangements made by the family for viewing or funerals,” she said.
In Regina’s case, following the recovery of her organs and tissue, her body was embalmed by Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science. Kevin said that when a funeral director saw Regina after the embalming, he “said it was probably one of the best jobs he ever saw done.”
Kevin said he heard many of the misconceptions about the organ donation process through his experience being involved with it twice. To anyone who is hesitant about registering as a donor, he encourages them to seek out more information.
“Research the myths,” he said. “Understand what is used, and how that donation removal works.”
Registration can be done whenever someone renews their driver’s license. Registration can also be done at any time online, at registerme.org, or by phone, at (877) 366-6772.