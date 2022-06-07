A Meadville man is facing charges for allegedly having sexual contact with a then-13-year-old last year.
James Robert Choitz, 23, of 704 N. Grant St., was arraigned Friday before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on four felony charges and three misdemeanors for a series of incidents which took place between Feb. 14 and April 4 in 2021.
Choitz is accused of allegedly touching and penetrating the minor’s genitals with his fingers, as well as showing of picture of his own genitals to the minor, according to the criminal complaint filed in the case.
Charges against Choitz were filed by Meadville Police Department. He is facing a first-degree felony charge of unlawful contact with a minor, a second-degree felony charge of aggravated indecent assault, and two third-degree felony charges consisting of one count of corruption of minors and one count of disseminating explicit sexual materials to a minor. The first-degree felony charge carries a maximum possible penalty of 20 years imprisonment and fines totaling $25,000.
In addition, Choitz was charged with a first-degree misdemeanor for indecent exposure and two second-degree misdemeanors for indecent assault.
Choitz is being held in the Crawford County jail in lieu of $20,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 17 before Judge Pendolino.
