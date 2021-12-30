MERCER COUNTY — A Meadville man is accused of contributing to the overdose death of a Mercer County man earlier this year.
George Edward Bly, 36, of 415 Poplar St., is charged with drug delivery resulting in death; two counts of manufacture, delivery or possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture or deliver; two counts of criminal use of a communication facility; and reckless endangerment.
He was arraigned Tuesday afternoon and will appear in court for a preliminary hearing at 11 a.m. Jan. 13 before District Judge Daniel W. Davis in Mercer, according to court documents.
The charges stem from the death of Brandon Bickerton, whose grandmother found him dead on Sept. 28 in their residence at 2016 County Line Road, Sandy Creek Township.
According to the affidavit, state police and Life Force Ambulance were dispatched to the residence at 7:42 a.m. that morning, after Bickerton’s grandmother discovered him in their bathroom.
The grandmother told police Bickerton returned from a trip to Meadville the morning of Sept. 27, and he went to the bathroom between noon and 2 p.m. that day and never came out. Police found substances suspected to be heroin and/or fentanyl, methamphetamine, and a used syringe in the bathroom.
Mercer County Deputy Coroner Robert Snyder assessed the preliminary cause of death at the scene as a drug overdose.
Police searched Bickerton’s cell phone and found Facebook messages dated Sept. 22, when Bickerton contacted Bly about buying heroin from him.
The conversation transitioned to text messages and Bickerton asked Bly at 1:17 p.m. that day if he could stop by and purchase heroin. Bly said he could and asked Bickerton not to say anything about drugs since they would meet at Bly’s parent’s house, the affidavit states.
On Sept. 26, Bickerton asked via text whether Bly had more heroin, and Bly said he did. The two agreed to meet later that day.
On the afternoon of Sept. 27, Bickerton again asked Bly via text if he had more heroin, which Bly said he did. Bickerton’s final texts — at 4:15 p.m. that day — said he had to get dressed and would be on his way.
Bly texted Bickerton at 6:14 p.m. and 8:01 p.m. that day, asking where Bickerton was and if he was OK. Based on the texts and how the grandmother did not see Bickerton leave after his last text message, police determined that Bickerton overdosed before he could meet with Bly.
Further investigation by police of cell phone and Facebook information found Bickerton contacted Bly only when he wanted to buy heroine. Bly’s records showed he sold heroin and methamphetamine to multiple people.
On Dec. 3, the death report by Snyder determined Bickerton died from combined drug toxicity due to an accidental drug overdose, while Mercer County Coroner John Libonati reported Bickerton had a fatal level of fentanyl in his system at the time of death, the affidavit states.
David L. Dye writes for The (Sharon) Herald, which, like The Meadville Tribune, is owned by CNHI.