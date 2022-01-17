Jan. 12: Cows — good, 65.00 to 84.00; medium, 50.00 to 64.00; common, 49.00 and down. Bulls, 79.00 to 94.00. Back to farm — bulls, 90 to 130 pounds, 70.00 to 140.00; beef cross, 90 to 130 pounds, 90.00 to 155.00. Little pigs, 35.00 to 45.00. Straight hogs, 57.50 to 85.00. Males, 1.50. Sows, 42.50 to 55.00. Lambs, 215.00 to 355.00. Sheep, 165.00 to 190.00. Goats, 165.00 to 300.00. Square hay, 2.00 to 5.00 a bale. Round hay, 27.50 to 50.00 a bale. Large square hay, 45.00 to 62.50 a bale. Square straw, 3.75 a bale. Round straw, 22.50 to 25.00 a bale. Shelled corn, 6.00 to 6.50 a bag. Cracked corn, 6.50 a bag. Oats, 6.50 to 11.00 a bag. Total head, 171.