Thinking about moving your business or corporate headquarters?
If you’re in the market for a 25,000-square-foot building featuring a 90-seat circular auditorium and a scenic view that overlooks the Downtown Mall — all just a few steps away from French Creek — then you’re in luck.
For $749,000, the former city hall located at 984 Water St. could be yours.
City Council on Wednesday unanimously approved a listing agreement contract to market the structure with Altair Real Estate Services of Erie. The building is available for sale or lease, with the city seeking a lease rate of $10 per square foot, according to interim City Manager Gary Johnson.
Based on an estimated square footage of 25,000 that city officials reported to the Tribune in 2018, annual rent would amount to approximately $250,000 at that rate.
Details of the broker’s fee were redacted from the copy of the listing contract provided to the Tribune at council’s meeting this week. The asking prices for sale and lease were also redacted and were provided by Johnson in response to Tribune emails. Johnson did not respond to a request that he disclose the redacted information regarding the broker’s fee.
Contacted on Friday, Mayor LeRoy Stearns said he could not recall the precise details regarding the broker’s fee and directed inquiries to Johnson.
The redacted broker’s fee information includes several parties excluded from the listing agreement.
“The City would be free to negotiate directly with these entities on a purchase or lease, outside of the brokerage agreement,” Johnson explained in an email.
Johnson declined to identify the excluded parties.
“We can’t release the names of those entities as it could potentially conflict with ongoing real estate negotiations,” he said.
During discussion of the listing contract Wednesday, Councilwoman Autumn Vogel said that an attorney for the city had recommended listing “the major institutional players” that might have an interest in the building. Meadville Medical Center and its subsidiaries and Crawford County were specifically mentioned during council’s discussion of the exclusions.
Melissa Melewsky, media law counsel for the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association (PNA), said the city deserves credit for providing a copy of the contract to the press at council’s meeting Wednesday.
“Many agencies don’t do that despite the fact that the law requires them to,” Melewsky said.
Melewsky was hard pressed, however, to see any justification behind the city’s redaction of the listing price, broker’s fee details and the parties excluded from the agreement.
“That’s a public record,” Melewsky said of the listing contract. “The contract is public, who they’re paying public money is public record, certainly how much they’re paying is public record.
In an email, Johnson said that the broker’s fee information that had been redacted in the contract appeared to qualify under the real estate-related exemptions allowed under state law.
“They don’t involve a decision to lease or dispose of the property,” he wrote. “We’ll confirm either way with our attorney next week and be in touch.”
Pennsylvania’s right-to-know law allows for a wide variety of instances in which government agencies can withhold information from the public.
When it comes to real estate, state law limits such exceptions to “appraisals, engineering or feasibility estimates, environmental reviews, audits or evaluations.”
But those exceptions only apply when the government agency is on the renting or buying end of the deal, according to Melewsky. In addition, the exceptions are temporary: they no longer apply once the agency decides to proceed with a lease or purchase.
When it comes to the sale of public property, those exceptions do not apply, Melewsky said. In fact, not only should the asking price and other information have been included in the copy of the contract provided to the Tribune, she added, they likely should have been public well ahead of the contract’s approval.
“They should have been talking about the amount and the details at public meetings,” Melewsky said. “Where did that deliberation take place if it didn’t happen at a public meeting?”
Councilman Jim Roha said the asking price was based largely on an appraisal of the building performed last year in a successful effort to lower the taxes owed for the property. The 2021 city budget includes expenses of nearly $45,000 for taxes on the property. About 24 percent of that sum is paid to the city itself.
Originally constructed as Meadville’s city hall, 984 Water St. became the corporate headquarters of Ainsworth Pet Nutrition LLC in 2012 after city offices were moved to the former National Guard Armory on Diamond Park. When Ainsworth renewed its lease of the building in 2017, annual city revenue from the rent was $175,000.
The loss of that annual income was a major contributor to the $650,000 deficit council confronted in shaping the 2021 budget last fall. The gap was overcome thanks largely to pandemic-related federal assistance, a 1-mill tax increase and funds from a reserve created when J.M. Smucker and Co. bought out Ainsworth’s lease after acquiring the company in 2018.
Finding a buyer or tenant for the property has been high on council’s list of priorities since the beginning of the year.
