Meadville Community Theatre (MCT) marks its return to live, in-person performances Friday with a production of the play “Love Letters.”
Set to be performed at Skyrock Park Amphitheater — located at 697 Terrace St., Meadville — the play follows Melissa Gardner and Andrew Makepeace Ladd III as they write letters to one another over the course of their lifetimes. The play was originally written as a book and has seen numerous performances since its premiere in 1988.
“It was so successful that it has been performed by more than 50 actors of all ages,” Meadville Community Theatre said in an announcement of the performance. “Sigourney Weaver and Jeff Daniels (2007), Charlton Heston and Jean Simmons (1991), Elizabeth Taylor and James Earl Jones (2007) and The Daily Show’s Samantha Bee and Jason Jones (2010), just to name a few.”
For the local performance, Doug Burdick and Mary Dietrich will play the two leads. Directing the show is Sylvia Cagle, who is a fan of A.R. Gurney, the original writer of “Love Letters.”
“I knew it would be good,” Cagle said in the announcement. “A.R. Gurney’s writing is always spot on, and the concept of the show was too intriguing to pass up.”
With the show marking the first live performance by MCT since the pandemic began, organizers are greatly looking forward to it.
“To me, returning to live theater means the survival of MCT,” said MCT Treasurer Christopher Seely in the announcement. “Though we were able to go somewhat dormant with minimal damage to our operations, each day that passed without being open and active felt like a step away from our volunteers, supporters and audiences.”
With the performance taking place outside, attendees should provide their own blanket or chair to sit on for the show, as well as any beverages or snacks they wish to have.