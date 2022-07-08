For medical facilities like Meadville Community Health Center, getting patients familiar with and comfortable around their doctors is an important task.
That doesn’t mean they can’t also have a little fun while doing it.
The health center is holding an event titled Kids Day this Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon, filled with games, treats and other forms of fun.
“It’s something new, and our main reason for having this is to have our community and the children get a chance to meet all of our doctors who are in the residency clinic,” said Lisa Cox, main organizer for the event.
The day will have many activities and features for kids and their families to enjoy. There will be a clown performing, shaved ice, free popcorn, face-painting and more. Educational opportunities will include demonstrations by Meadville Central Fire Department on the proper way to install a car seat as well as plenty of chances to learn health facts from the doctors present.
There will be personnel present to provide health insurance help, and a COVID-19 vaccination pod for children ages 6 months and older. Those looking for a vaccination need to register ahead of time at mmchs.org.
For the center, the event provides a chance for prospective patients to become familiar with their doctors in a situation besides going in for medical care.
“It’s more personable and it gives the child a chance to see the doctor outside in a different environment,” Cox said. “I think to come to that doctor, it makes them feel more comfortable and at ease.”
The doctors themselves are also looking forward to the opportunity.
“I am extremely excited for this event,” Dr. Kristy Netkowicz said. “This is something new we’re doing to get out into the community, enjoy a beautiful summer day, and involve kids in our clinic.”
Netkowicz said it’s important for family medicine physicians to be involved with the wider public and build up a strong rapport with their neighbors.
“We don’t care for just patients, we care for families and the community as a whole,” she said.
As one part of helping children get more comfortable with medical processes, the event will include a medical check-up done on “Mr. Teddy Bear” with the help of the kids.
Cox said the day also will serve to help inform people about appointment openings available for pediatric patients, of which she said there are many.
Being a first-time event for the health center, putting together Kids Day was not an easy process for organizers.
“It was time-consuming, but well worth the preparation to know that we’re going to bring our community together and children with the doctors,” Cox said. “It’s a learning experience for them but also a fun experience.”
As to whether Kids Day will become a regular occurrence, that remains a possibility.
“I think we might because we always have residents there to introduce,” Cox said.
Kids Day will be held from 9 a.m. to noon, and is free to all attendees. Meadville Community Health Center is located at 640 Alden St., and off-street parking is available on Arch Street near the facility.
