Meadville City Council is seeking applicants to serve on several of the organizations that oversee various city functions, according to a press release issued Monday. The city maintains 14 authorities, boards, commissions and committees, all staffed by volunteers, to advise council and municipal staff members on issues ranging from aesthetics to zoning.
Current openings consist of two seats on the Meadville Area Recreation Authority (MARA), which oversees the Meadville Area Recreation Complex (MARC); one vacant seat on the Zoning Hearing Board (ZHB), which considers appeals, variance and special exception requests with respect to the city’s zoning code; and three vacant seats on the Beautification Committee, which covers aesthetic issues and awards in the city.
Applications are available online at cityofmeadville.org/abcs or can be picked up weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the City Building, 894 Diamond Park.
To be eligible to serve, applicants must be 18 or older. Other eligibility requirements vary, but city residents are eligible to serve on all of the “ABC” boards. Some boards allow service by nonresidents who own property in the city or pay taxes to the city.
The five-year terms of the vacated MARA seats run through 2023 and 2024, respectively. The authority meets at the MARC at 7:30 a.m. on the third Friday of each month.
The available ZHB seat is the remainder of a five-year term that expires Jan. 1, 2028. The board meets in the City Building on an as-needed basis, with meetings taking place at 1:30 p.m. on the third Thursday of the month.
The vacated seats on the Beautification Committee have one-year terms ending Feb. 28. The committee meets in the City Building at 5:30 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.