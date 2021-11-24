The best solution to a 2022 budget deficit of $805,000 for the City of Meadville is a combination of federal COVID-19 relief funds and city reserves, not a tax increase, a majority of Meadville City Council members said Tuesday.
The consensus in support of a no-tax increase budget consisted of three council members, including two who lost their races for re-election earlier this year, and it went against the recommendation of city staff members who drew up the proposed budget.
City Manager Maryann Menanno urged council to increase city property tax rates by 1 mill instead of using reserve funds. The recommendation, Menanno said, was motivated less by the immediate budget picture than by what the city’s finances will look like two years down the road.
“The budget for the city will likely be fine for 2022 and 2023, but in 2024 you go over the cliff,” Menanno said. “Without a tax increase, there will be significant issues for the city.”
The problem, Menanno explained after the meeting, is that while federal relief will help largely eliminate deficits this year and next year, the gap between revenue and expenditures will continue to grow. By 2024, that gap is likely to be $1 million. With no federal funds available for help, the most likely solution would be a tax increase approaching 7 mills. To ease the potential impact of such a hike, it makes sense to introduce incremental increases beginning next year, according to Menanno.
A 1-mill tax increase this year would bring the city’s real estate tax rate to 23.92 mills. Each mill of tax is equivalent to $1 for every $1,000 of assessed value. Thus, owners of a property assessed at the city’s median value of $25,000 would see their annual property tax bill go up from $573 to $598, an increase of $25 annually.
A 7-mill tax increase, in contrast, would drive that average tax bill up more than 30 percent, from $573 to $748.
But while Menanno recommended an incremental approach, Mayor LeRoy Stearns said even a small increase would be too much this year.
“I just don’t think that we’ve recovered enough from the pandemic,” Stearns said, citing an already approved rate increase for city sewer service that will cost the average customer nearly $40 per year. “The economy still hasn’t recovered yet.”
Council members Jim Roha and Sean Donahue joined Stearns in opposing a tax increase. Stearns and Donahue will leave office at the end of the year after losing their races in the spring primary elections, making the 2022 budget one of their final tasks in office.
Roha didn’t have to look far for reasons to oppose a tax increase. Pointing to the neighboring townships such as Vernon and West Mead that have already indicated plans not to increase taxes for 2022, Roha asked, “Why do we have to have a tax increase when the others do not?”
Councilwoman Autumn Vogel expressed support for the course of action recommended by Menanno — combining the federal relief funds with a 1-mill increase in the property tax rate and holding onto approximately $143,000 in reserve funds. Deputy Mayor Larry McKnight did not state a position on what approach to take to the deficit.
Before expressing her willingness to support using the federal relief funds to bridge the deficit in the proposed $11.8 million budget for next year, Vogel argued in favor of using those funds for purposes that enjoyed more support from residents. Citing surveys conducted over the summer, Vogel said residents were more interested in using those funds for purposes such as housing assistance, mental health service and childcare than to balance the budget.
But her proposal met with little interest from Stearns, Donahue and Roha, who wondered how the budget would be balanced if the federal relief funds were used elsewhere.
