VERNON TOWNSHIP –– The Meadville branch of Laurel Technical Institute announced that it will be halting enrollment of new on-campus students and will close at the end of the 2022 fall semester.
In a release sent out Thursday, the school cited economic burdens from the COVID-19 pandemic, structural changes across higher education, budget deficits, and the location’s declining enrollment as reasons for the closure.
“We explored an exhaustive list of options to keep the branch open; however, we determined that to continue to grow as a school, we need to focus resources on program development at our other locations,” said Nancy Decker, Laurel Technical Institute president, in the release.
All current on-campus students will have completed their educational programs and be graduated when the school closes at the end of the fall semester, which will be Dec. 23. According to the release, the school currently has fewer than 50 students who need to complete their education at the branch, which is located at 11618 Cotton Road in Vernon Township.
“We will work closely with the Meadville campus students to complete their diplomas at this location,” Decker said. “We will do everything we can to support a smooth transition for our faculty and staff. We will continue to provide career services for our alumni, including job search assistance, access to student transcripts and continuing education opportunities through our Hermitage campus.”
Laurel Technical Institute said in the release that it will continue to serve northwestern Pennsylvania through its Hermitage branch in Mercer County. The school’s online degree program will also still be available for residents in the area.