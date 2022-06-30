Meadville Arby’s fans are going to have to wait some time before they can get their next bite of the chain’s signature roast beef. That, or be prepared for a drive to another franchise.
The Meadville location of the fast-food restaurant is closing at the end of business today to undergo renovations and will not reopen until October, according to the sign outside the building.
Attempts to reach Arby’s officials for further information were unsuccessful.
The planned renovations will involve relocating the structure within the existing parking lot and adding a double-lane drive-thru with increased capacity. The new version of the restaurant will be slightly smaller in size due to a smaller dining area, but the drive-thru will be able to accommodate at least 11 vehicles.
And, what is perhaps dear to the heart of local Arby’s fans, the eatery’s classic neon sign is sticking around after outcry from the public to keep it. The sign will be moved slightly to be protected by a curved island.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.