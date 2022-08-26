A Meadville Area Senior High School student has started a petition against the school’s new dress code, which she believes to be unfairly targeting female students.
Hailey Maynard, who is going into her senior year, began a petition on Change.org titled “Meadville Against Dress Code,” which, as of Thursday afternoon, had 432 signatures.
“The class of 2022 worked hard to get a dress code that was appropriate and wanted by the student body,” Maynard wrote on the petition page. “This year MASH (Meadville Area Senior High School) has stripped us of the right to wear clothes that make us feel good about ourselves and all of the hard work of the seniors before us.”
A letter was sent out to families about the dress code the week of July 23. It requires students cover the entirety of their torsos, including chests, back and stomach, and requiring shirts and tops to have sleeves. It further requires all undergarments be covered.
Maynard, speaking to The Meadville Tribune, said that as a woman, she felt the code was requiring her to “dress up” for men. She pointed out that under the dress code, female students wouldn’t be able to have bra straps showing. This would prevent items like tank tops from being worn.
Maynard also said she believes the applications of the code has been unfairly targeted toward women.
Maynard said she started the petition around a week ago, and was surprised how far it has reached, though she is still hoping for more signatures. The idea for the petition came from a student in the senior class last year.
According to Maynard, the dress code was very loosely defined last year, with little set rules. However, she said she would prefer a code that explicitly said items like tank tops or shorter shorts were allowed.
Crawford Central School District administrators did not respond to Tribune requests for comment on the petition and dress code.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.