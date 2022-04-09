A fifth area student will be attending the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association (PMEA) All-State Festival this year. However, unlike the other four, he is not there to perform, but to learn about becoming a music educator himself.
Conner Zimmerman, a Meadville Area Senior High School (MASH) senior, qualified to attend the festival through the Future Music Educators Symposium. The program allows seniors who have been accepted at a college or university to major in music education a chance to connect with mentors and their future peers, and learn about aspects of being a music teacher.
For Zimmerman, who takes choir classes at MASH, it’s an opportunity he’s greatly looking forward to, especially as this will be the first time he’s attended the festival.
“I’m really excited to be able to go learn about things that will be helpful for my future,” he said. “I’m really excited to go and meet these musicians who I’ve heard a lot about.”
The symposium runs concurrent to the festival.
Zimmerman got his start in music during elementary school when he joined the school choir.
“At the time, I didn’t think much of it, but it was really cool to be part of this big group making music together,” he said.
As the years went by, his dedication to music grew and he become more involved in the singing arts.
His interest in turning that passion into a career came about while attending a PMEA Districts competition. He heard some other students were pursing music education at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. He started looking into the programs and settled on the idea of becoming a music teacher.
What he most enjoys about music is the process of going from sheet music to a final song.
“I like being able to look at a sheet of music and piece it together chunk by chunk,” he said. “Before it might look confusing and seem like nothing.”
When it’s all put together, however, it becomes something “amazing,” he said.
Zimmerman hopes to become the new vocal director at MASH once the current one, his teacher Molly Moyer, retires. In addition to singing, he has began playing the guitar and piano this year.
The PMEA All-State Festival began Wednesday and wraps up today at Kalahari Resort in the Poconos.