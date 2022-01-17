King Day closings announced
There are a number of closings today in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
The Tribune’s advertising and business offices are closed. The news and sports departments are available by telephone from 3 to 10 p.m. at (814) 724-6370.
Government offices — State, federal and county offices are closed. Meadville City Building has closed due to inclement weather.
Mail — No window service or delivery.
Garbage collection — Collection as normal in the City of Meadville.
Buses — Crawford Area Transportation Authority operates as normal.
Financial institutions — All are closed.
Active Aging opens warming centers
Active Aging Inc.’s centers in Meadville, Cambridge Springs and Linesville are open today as a warming place due to the inclement weather.
There are no activities or meals today at the centers in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
Preregister for COVID vaccinations
COVID-19 vaccination is available by preregistered appointment only through Meadville Medical Center’s two affiliated hospitals — Meadville Medical Center and Titusville Area Hospital.
Both Meadville and Titusville hospitals offer initial, second and booster vaccination shots of the Pfizer vaccine.
As of Sunday, Titusville had multiple pre-registration vaccination appointments available at selected times for both Wednesday and Jan. 26. Preregistration for an appointment may be made online at titusvillehospital.org.
Meadville Medical Center’s next vaccine distribution clinic is Feb. 18. Preregistration for the Feb. 18 clinic begins today online at mmchs.org.
Vernon Central Hose Auxiliary to meet
VERNON TOWNSHIP — Vernon Central Hose Company Auxiliary meets at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Social Hall at 16589 McMath Ave.