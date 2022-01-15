Monday’s observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday means a number of closures.
The Tribune’s advertising and business offices are closed. The news and sports departments are available by telephone from 3 to 10 p.m. at (814) 724-6370.
Government offices — State, federal and county offices are closed. Meadville City Building and most other municipal government offices are open.
Mail — No window service or delivery.
Garbage collection — Collection as normal in the City of Meadville.
Buses — Crawford Area Transportation Authority operates as normal.
Financial institutions — All are closed.