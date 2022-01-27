MEADVILLE TRIBUNE
The board of trustees at Marquette Savings Bank recently announced that Michael Edwards, the bank’s chief executive officer of 20 years, will retire in July.
After an extensive process that included the engagement of a CEO succession firm, along with a review of national and internal candidates, the board has appointed the bank’s executive vice president and director of business banking, John Dill, to succeed Edwards.
The CEO transition will begin April 1. At that time, Edwards will become CEO emeritus to assist in the leadership transition until he retires in July.
Dill is no stranger to Marquette Savings Bank, having started his career there as an accountant in 1985. He rejoined the bank in 2017 as vice president of business banking after spending more than 21 years in commercial banking throughout the region.