Maplewood High School was placed on lockdown earlier today due to an unknown trespasser on school property.
In a post on the PENNCREST School District Facebook page made at 12:21 p.m., the district said the school operated on a "soft lockdown" for around an hour and 30 minutes. Pennsylvania State Police responded to the school and conducted a search of the property and surrounding area.
All students and staff were reported as safe by the school district and the school is operating "under normal conditions," the post said.
The Tribune attempted to contact PENNCREST Superintendent Timothy Glasspool and Maplewood Principal Kenneth Wolfarth for further comment, but was unsuccessful.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.