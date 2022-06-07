RANDOLPH TOWNSHIP — Students at Maplewood High School were dismissed early today due to a power outage, the second the school has experienced in a week.
In a Facebook post made at 9:19 a.m. today, PENNCREST School District announced that the school was "experiencing a prolonged power outage" and that students would be dismissed at 10:30 a.m.
The school district made similar post on Thursday at 9:42 a.m. when the school also suffered an outage. Then students were dismissed at 11:45 a.m.
The Tribune contacted PENNCREST's Facilities and Transportation Department, but was referred to Penelec, the energy provider for the school. Contact was made with Penelec spokesman Todd Meyers, who said he would get back to the Tribune once he gathered more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.