Sap farmers across northwestern Pennsylvania will be opening their doors to the public this weekend as the Maple Taste & Tour is held, spanning Crawford, Erie, Mercer, Forest and Venango counties.
Organized by the Northwest Pennsylvania Maple Association, the event, as its name implies, lets members of the public visit the facilities of maple sap farmers, learn the process of harvesting the sap and converting it into syrup and other food items, and even giving the chance to sample some yummy confections.
Jim Shumake, of Shumake Sugarshack in Albion and one of the coordinators of the event, said the idea behind the festival is to create awareness of the maple industry and educate people on the process of how sap is turned into various kinds of foods.
The hope is that by showing people how it’s done, they can get them interested in doing it themselves, even if not in a large-scale sense.
“There’s a lot of backyard enthusiasts who do it on a small scale just to make some for their families,” Shumake said. “We like to promote that.”
Sap can be used to make a variety of food items, including syrup, ketchup, barbecue sauce, cotton candy, maple sugar and more. Shumake said maple sugar can be used as a replacement for regular white sugar, and can be healthier as a sweetener.
Regardless of how they use it, the event has sap operations both large and small in Crawford County excited to invite people onto their grounds.
Jason Howles, of Howles Family Maple Products, will have have both his family’s farm and his other business, Riverside Brewing Company, involved. Tours at the farm will include showing the boiling process to convert sap into syrup, while brewing company tours will include seeing the facility’s beer and maple syrup storage. Plenty of maple products will also be available for samples and purchase at both locations as well.
A fourth-generation maple farmer, Howles is 38 years old and says he has never missed a season. He’s farmed maple sap with his father, who learned from his grandfather, and is now passing on the lessons of the practice to his son and daughter.
“I enjoy every day in the woods and just kind of the whole farming aspect,” Howles said on why he likes being a maple farmer.
That isn’t to say the job is easy, however. Howles said he’s walked 10 miles in a day during maple season, checking on trees and securing tap lines, and the season can see him working double-digit hours at his farm.
“I’ve been in the construction industry for 22 years,” he said. “Nothing in the construction industry is as exhausting as making maple syrup.”
Still, it’s an experience he wouldn’t miss for the world. Howles’ farm makes around 4,500 gallons of syrup a year, and he’s excited to show off the new equipment the farm has brought in to visitors during the Taste & Tour.
Laura Dengler, co-owner of How Sweet It Is in Hayfield Township, has been busy preparing for her part in the tour, readying a full itinerary of activities.
“We’re going to be doing a tapping demonstration, then we’re doing a backyard sugar-making demonstration, then we are doing the modern day syrup-making event,” Dengler said. She also encouraged attendees to dress warmly, given the cold weather expected in the area for the weekend.
She’ll be sampling maple products of all kinds, including maple cream, maple butter, maple milkshakes and maple-coated pretzels, among others.
A long-time veteran of the event — Dengler said she’s taken part in 17 of the 19 total Taste & Tours — she feels it’s an important way to get the younger generations interested in the practice and instruct people on how to make all-natural products.
Dengler got her start maple farming 45 years ago when she married into a family that had taken up the practice. At first, she was using a homemade evaporator and operating out of a small garage in Blooming Valley.
With decades of syrup-making under her belt, some people question how Dengler gets enjoyment out of such a demanding kind of farming.
“Sometimes my mom says I was dropped on my head because it’s so much work, but I enjoy being in the woods that time of year and also enjoy the boiling part of it,” she said.
Jim Reagles, owner of The Willows at Little Conneauttee in Cambridge Township, is another participant this year. Reagles runs a very hands-on operation at his maple farm.
“We do everything by buckets, no pipeline,” he said.
He hopes to be showing sap boiling during tours. Reagles utilizes a 3-foot-by-8-foot wood-fired evaporator, and makes products including maple mustard, maple peanut butter and maple cotton candy.
Reagles got his start working for a maple farmer named Reed Gage from when he was 12 years old until he was 18. From there, he picked up a love of the practice.
“Doing maple syrup, I really, really enjoyed it,” he said. “I had a great time.”
A few years ago he got the chance to purchase a small evaporator and leapt at the opportunity. Now, he sees maple farming as a way to keep himself busy as he approaches retirement age.
There is a downside to his picking up the practice in recent years though. Reagles said he used to go on the Taste & Tour himself at other operations, something he misses now that he’s playing host.
Nevertheless, he enjoys being a part of the maple community and the camaraderie with his fellow farmers.
“People are great,” he said. “You could go to any maple producer with a problem and they would do everything in their power to help you remedy what the problem was.”
The Taste & Tour will run today and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. A full list of participating locations is available online at pamaple.org.
Participating locations in Crawford County include:
• Boylan Farms, 26308 Crossingville Road, Cussewago Township.
• Howles Maple Farm, 27828 Patterson Road, Richmond Township.
• How Sweet It Is, 19868 Greenleaf Drive, Hayfield Township.
• The Willows at Little Conneauttee, 24057 Highway 99, Cambridge Township.
• Riverside Brewing Company, 1 Fountain St., Cambridge Springs.