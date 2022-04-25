COCHRANTON — A kayaker was rescued by the Crawford County Scuba Team and Cochranton Volunteer Fire Department on Sunday after getting stranded on an island on French Creek.
The call for the water rescue came in at around 3:43 p.m. and occurred just south of the Cochranton Bridge. According to Cochranton Fire Chief Scott Schell, the man had flipped his kayak and became stranded on the island.
Schell said the man was rescued without incident. In addition to the scuba team and fire department, Meadville Area Ambulance Service was also called to the scene.