Emma Maye Mailliard, daughter of Mark and Lisa Mailliard and a 2021 graduate of Cochranton Junior-Senior High School was named to the dean's list at Penn State Behrend with a 3.830 cumulative grade-point average. She is majoring in management information systems.
Mailliard makes Behrend Dean's List
