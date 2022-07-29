Travis Crytzer, owner of Loeffler’s Flowers & Gifts in Meadville and Blossoms & Blooms Boutique in Linesville, is the newest member of Crawford County’s delegation to the Northwest Work Force Development Board.
At their meeting Wednesday, Crawford County Commissioners voted unanimously to appoint Crytzer to the board. The organization oversees various career programs, such as Job Connect, in its six-county service area, which includes Crawford, Erie, Venango, Warren, Forest and Clarion counties.
“Travis is one of those folks who is truly an out-of-the-box thinker,” Commissioner Chairman Eric Henry told The Meadville Tribune after the meeting.
Crytzer said he sought to join the board due to being a small business owner with an interest in the local community, as well as the difficulty many businesses have had in recent months in finding workers.
He said he hopes to focus on engaging the “future workforce,” helping young people realize the career opportunities in the area rather than traveling away for a job.
According to Henry, Crytzer was the only applicant the county received for the position.
Commissioner Christopher Soff was absent from Wednesday’s meeting and did not take part in the vote.
The next meeting of the commissioners will take place Aug. 3 at 9:30 a.m. at the county courthouse.
