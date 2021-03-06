As state and federal officials this week highlighted efforts to immunize school personnel, more than half of local school employees have already received COVID-19 vaccinations, according to district leaders.
“We’ve been very fortunate here in Crawford County,” Crawford Central School District Superintendent Tom Washington said Friday, “very fortunate.”
Jarrin Sperry, superintendent of Conneaut School District, said local health providers were responsible for the vaccination progress.
“We are ahead of the curve in the county thanks in large part to Meadville Medical Center and Walberg (Family) Pharmacies,” Sperry said.
Timothy Glasspool, superintendent of PENNCREST School District, said in an email on Friday that about 60 percent of district staff members have been vaccinated.
After the first dose of the Pfizer-Biontech vaccine was offered to school employees by MMC in early January, Sperry said that about 60 percent of employees had signed up. In Crawford Central, that figure was nearly 50 percent. Both figures have gone up since then as more district employees have chosen to be vaccinated either through the hospital or through clinics, such as one held Monday by Walberg at Conneaut Lake Middle School.
Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday announced that the state’s entire first allocation of the newly available Johnson & Johnson vaccine — nearly 95,000 doses — would be administered to school personnel in an effort to help schools offer in-person instruction. The previous day, President Joe Biden cited the same goal in saying that states should prioritize vaccinations for teachers.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health classifies education workers as members of Phase 1B in the state’s vaccine rollout plan. The state remains in Phase 1A, which now includes people 65 and older, healthcare workers, people between 16 and 64 with high risk conditions and others.
According to state vaccination data, nearly 20 percent of Crawford County residents have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine with 9,059 fully vaccinated and 7,443 partially vaccinated. Statewide, full or partial vaccinations have been administered to 2.78 million people, about 22 percent of the population.
Hospital officials told the Tribune last week that MMC has always administered COVID-19 vaccine in accordance with Pennsylvania Department of Health’s vaccine distribution plans current at that time.
Barry Ciccocioppo, communications director for the Pennsylvania Department of Health, agreed that the hospital followed protocol at the time in contacting the groups for vaccination.
“What happened early on was making sure none of the vaccine got wasted,” Ciccocioppo said. “The (Department of Health) Secretary was advising you don’t waste any doses and basically get it to anybody that you could at that time.”
After first confirming that there would be enough doses for all the district employees who wanted one, Sperry was among those rolling up their sleeves for a needle.
“MMC had an extra supply of vaccine, and they said, ‘Let’s get people vaccinated,” Sperry explained.
Exactly how many school employees have been vaccinated isn’t clear. While Sperry and Washington both said they were aware of how many employees signed up for the first round of vaccinations offered by MMC on Jan. 2, additional employees have decided to go ahead since then with no notification to the superintendents. Both men said that concern for medical privacy prevented them from asking employees as a group if they had received the medicine.
“What we’ve been focusing on is getting people the opportunity to get it,” Sperry said. “Obviously, the more people that get vaccinated and the faster we get people vaccinated, the faster we return to normal, which is what everybody wants.”
In Crawford County, the direct beneficiaries of the “get it to anybody that you could” approach included education and manufacturing workers among others. But many more residents benefited indirectly, according to school district leaders.
“Vaccinations played a large part in the district’s decision to go into full (in-person) instruction,” Sperry said, “as well as (declining) case counts in the county.”
On Feb. 8, one week after Conneaut made the transition and two weeks after PENNCREST, Crawford Central returned to full-time in-person instruction for the first time since early November. The date chosen for the shift came just over two weeks after employees who had participated in the first round of vaccinations received their second doses, according to Washington, who was among those immunized.
So far, he said, the timing of the plan has proven effective. Both Washington and Sperry stressed that familiar COVID-19 mitigation practices such as masks and physical distancing remained just as important as they were prior to employee vaccinations.
“We’ve had a few positive cases here and there,” he said, “but for the most part it is working well.”
Given widely varying demographics and district sizes, however, Washington said Crawford County’s approach might not work across the state.
But the basic idea behind the approach is hard to argue against, according to Sperry,
“I think finally we’re seeing nationwide the understanding that if schools are open, it’s better for everybody,” he said. “It’s better for the economy because parents can go to work while their kids are at school. With schools open, it’s a good thing for everybody.”
Mike Crowley can be reached at 724-6370 or by email at mcrowley@meadvilletribune.com.