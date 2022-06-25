The Supreme Court’s decision Friday to overturn Roe v. Wade drew varied reactions from local figures in Crawford County.
People in the religious community were among those celebrating the overturning. Father Jeffrey Lucas, head priest of the Epiphany of the Lord Parish in Meadville, said he was glad to see the decision of whether abortions are permitted or not returned to the states.
“I think that’s a very good decision,” Lucas said. “I think we have to respect an interpretation of the Constitution that requires rights to be explicitly mentioned or derived from it.”
Lucas pointed out that the decision does not inherently outlaw abortion nationwide, merely allowing for the possibility of its banning on a state-by-state basis. Further, while admitting he was not a legal expert, he did not think the decision would affect protections for same-sex marriages or gender rights.
Ed Mailliard, an officer with the Meadville Knights of Columbus, expressed similar excitement.
“Our organizations is very delighted about that because we hold the dignity of life from inception to natural death,” he said.
Mailliard said the decision brings the abortion fight to another level. Currently, Pennsylvania does not have a law banning abortion, and Mailliard said Gov. Tom Wolf would likely veto any such legislation.
“We would just continue our concern on a state level now, and hope that the residents of Pennsylvania agree with us,” he said.
On the other side of the debate, however, is Women’s Services board member Doris Foster, who said she was “terribly, terribly disappointed and sad” over the decision.
“It’s hard to think that after 50 years, this would be changed,” Foster said.
Foster said she felt the justices appointed by former President Donald Trump had been put into place specifically to overturn Roe v. Wade. She felt that the decision being passed down by a group who are not elected directly by the people is the hardest part of the situation.
While acknowledging the setback of the decision, however, Foster is not ready to surrender.
“None of the organizations are giving up,” she said. “I think all of the organizations who have been pro-choice are still functioning, and I suspect they’ll have an influx of money now.”
Women’s Services itself put out a statement opposing legislating a woman’s right to choose.
“No person should be forced to carry a pregnancy to term against their will and face potential physical, economic and psychological dangers,” the statement reads. “We oppose any actions — legislatively or otherwise — that limit a person’s right to access sexual and reproductive healthcare services, including safe abortion care.”
Lindsey Scott, the Crawford County Democratic Chairperson, said the decision was “kind of a foregone conclusion” after the 2016 presidential election. She decried the overturning, especially in light of the Supreme Court’s decision earlier this week regarding gun rights.
“Today is really an indication that the Supreme Court cares more about the rights of people with guns than with women,” Scott said.
Contrasting with Lucas, Scott pointed out that Justice Clarence Thomas pushed a concurrent decision that said previous decisions about LGBTQ+ rights and birth control rights should be re-examined, and she’s concerned about future ramifications from the overturning.
She also is looking to the upcoming general election, hoping to get Josh Shapiro elected as governor to have a veto in place in case abortion restrictions make their way through the Pennsylvania legislature. However, she’s worried that ballot measures altering the Pennsylvania constitution, which have proven successful in recent elections, may give a way to get around the veto pen.
“I don’t think any legislation against choice is anything but a theft against freedom,” she said.
The two candidates running for Pennsylvania’s 16th Congressional District were quick to put out contrasting statements on the decision today. Incumbent Mike Kelly, a Republican, celebrated the news while Democratic challenger Dan Pastore was dismayed.
“Today’s ruling is a major victory for the pro-life movement, but our work has only begun,” Kelly wrote in an email release. “All little boys and little girls deserve a chance at life, and this ruling ensures they will get that chance.”
Pastore condemned the decision, calling it “appalling.”
“Women should have the right to make their own healthcare decisions with their doctors,” Pastore wrote in a release. “Politicians should not be able to dictate what women can and cannot do with their bodies.”
