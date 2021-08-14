On Nov. 7, 2016, Purple Fox Games opened on Market Street in Meadville, a tabletop game store squeezed into a 700-square foot space.
Just under five years later, the business is celebrating an expansion which gives it more than quadruple the size from where it started.
Purple Fox Games, now located at 209 Chestnut St., is holding a grand reopening celebration through Sunday to commemorate its newly added space. The store was able to lease a unit next to it previously occupied by Travaglini Enterprises, adding on an additional 1,200-square feet of space to its existing 1,890 square feet of room.
For owner Andrew Giles, the expansion has been something he’s looked forward to for a long time.
“The latest expansion was something necessary to do,” Giles said. “It was something we wanted to do for the last couple of years, and finally finances and timing worked out and we were able to expand laterally into another space next to us, rather than move somewhere else.”
The next section of the store has been given over to hosting gaming tables, allowing customers to come in and enjoy the very games they bought on the retail end of Purple Fox Games. The benefit of moving the gaming space to its own section is two-fold, as Giles said it allows him to host larger events and have more room for products in the storefront.
For a business yet to celebrate its fifth anniversary and owned by a first-time business owner, it has been a significant amount of growth for Giles. While he had planned to move into a larger space from the Market Street location relatively early in the business’s life, he said most game stores never change locations or may only do so once.
“I did not foresee it going this quickly,” he said of the expansion.
Owning his own game store has been a longtime dream for Giles. Growing up, he was immersed in many niche and obscure board games his parents owned. He can recall titles such as “The Omega Virus” and “Nightmare,” a far cry from the usual lineup of Monopoly or Yahtzee most families typically own.
Combine that with an interest in collectable card games, and Giles knew pretty early on what he wanted to do with his life.
“There’s always been that sort of business ambition,” he said. “I remember being in high school, preparing to graduate in 2011 and spending a rainy Sunday riding around town, looking at empty shops and envisioning what a game shop would look like in there.”
Before launching his own store, Giles went to work for another game shop called Myriad Games in New Hampshire in 2014. The lessons he learned there proved to be invaluable for when he started Purple Fox.
“I’m fortunate that I was able to get hired at that company because it allowed me to make some of the necessary mistakes to help me avoid the pitfalls of opening a business myself,” he said.
Giles learned about the many different genres and varieties of games, as well as how to foster a community of customers who play them.
Giles was later promoted to manager of one of the Myriad Games locations, giving him the chance to learn more about bookkeeping, inventory management and how to manage employees.
Perhaps one of the most valuable experiences he had there, however, was by sheer happenstance. A customer from Florida who once owned his own game store paid a visit to Myriad Games and offered Giles –– who was planning to move back to his home of Meadville and start his own store –– some advice that had a profound impact.
“I talked with him about the idea of doing it myself and moving away, and explained that I knew we’d be downsizing soon and I needed to make a jump to something else in my life, and he said ‘You know more than you think you do, and you should go for it because you’ll surprise yourself,’” Giles said. “And he was absolutely right.”
After getting initial investment cash from a GoFundMe and through Second Saturday events in Meadville, Giles was able to secure the capital to start Purple Fox Games and the rest, as they say, is history.
Meadville Mayor LeRoy Stearns praised Giles for the recent expansion.
“I think any business that’s able to expand and give service to the community and to its customers is fantastic,” Stearns said. “It shows a good business move and I’m really pleased business is going so well for him.”
While the pandemic certainly took its toll on many businesses and he’s worried about the impacts of the delta variant, Stearns noted that several Meadville storefronts were able to expand or move into larger spaces during the pandemic, naming Indigo Boutique and Botanica as just one example.
Giles, for his part, was surprised how well Purple Fox Games was able to weather the pandemic, especially given that holding events represented about 25 to 30 percent of his business. The lower interest rates brought on by the pandemic were one of the things that made him start seriously considering the expansion, and he said fears over whether the store would be able to keep going after it was shutdown during the initial months of COVID-19 were quickly abated.
“That’s something I’m still trying to work my mind around because it seems so strange,” Giles said of the store’s resiliency. “Likely overly coincidental that at a time where so many other businesses were unfortunately having to close and the folks that own them having to pivot their lives, we’ve been able to double down and expand so rapidly and so confidently.”
Regardless, he’s looking forward to a bright future with the store’s additional space.
“I’m very excited to turn a new chapter in the business, and that’s really what this feels like,” he said.
Giles said he plans to use the additional retail area to bring in products from Games Workshop, the company which produces the “massively popular game” Warhammer 40,000.
Meanwhile, the store will celebrate its grand reopening with discounts on many items in the store through Sunday. A celebration of the store’s fifth anniversary on Nov. 7 is also in the works.
