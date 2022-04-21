SUMMIT TOWNSHIP — People who pass by the Linesville Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 7842 may notice a serious piece of firepower sitting on the front lawn.
Don’t worry though, it’s been disarmed.
A more-than-100,000-pound M60 main battle tank was delivered to the VFW building Wednesday morning, the result of several months of planning and effort by VFW officials and private business partners. The tank was transported from Standish, Michigan, where it had served as decoration outside a local VFW post in that area.
Dan Ferrari, senior vice commander of the Linesville VFW, was one of the chief architects in getting the tank brought to Crawford County.
“You know how you see the static displays in memorial parks and things like that?” Ferrari said. “Well, we didn’t have anything like that. So I contacted the Army donation center out of Michigan and they distribute Army vehicles and things like that.”
Of course, there was a lot of preparation required before the vehicle, which had been stationed at the Standish VFW since 1995, could comes to Linesville.
For one, the veterans needed a concrete pad for the tank to rest on once it arrived. An area of the lawn needed to be cleared and concrete poured, something the members of the VFW were happy to assist with.
“Some of our veterans volunteered to help create the pad,” Ferrari said. “We had to have a concrete pad for the tank to sit on.”
There was also the matter of transportation. Ferrari contacted Anthony Russo, owner of Erie company Russo Transportation, to assist with that.
Russo was willing to help, and even offered to help keep the project as cheap as possible for the VFW, absorbing the costs for many factors such as permitting. He only asked the VFW to cover operating expenses.
“It was exciting,” Russo said of delivering the tank. “The biggest thing we wanted to do was to do this pro bono for the VFW.”
Russo further got in contact with Jimmy Guiste, owner-operator of Landstar Inway. While the delivery of the tank was a first for Russo, it was a task Guiste was well acquainted with.
“I’ve hauled dozens of tanks,” he said.
Specializing in moving heavy cargo, Guiste said he’s transported new, old and even destroyed tanks various times.
However, making a delivery to a veteran organization made this particular job feel like something special.
“To be honest, this is the most humbling experience of my life,” Guiste said.
He said veterans have made great sacrifices for their service, and doing something like a delivery felt like a way to return the favor. When contacted about the job by Russo, Guiste said he was “on board right away.”
Placing the tank onto the pad was a difficult challenge. It had to be lifted off the truck driven by Guiste, which itself was steered backward down the road and onto the pad, by a pair of 60-ton cranes.
For what was a relatively slow-going operation, a sizable crowd of people turned out to watch the delivery of the tank. Many VFW, VFW auxiliary and members of the public came to watch the tank be lifted and put in place.
“We’re happy as pigs in mud,” said Paul Messina, a life member of the Linesville VFW. “It was a long time coming.”
Tim Watson, a previous quartermaster of the Linesville VFW, said getting a former military vehicle on display at the post has been something discussed by members for “15 to 20 years.” Many other VFW posts have such vehicles, and it drove a desire for the Linesville post to do the same.
“Some of the posts I’ve gone to had helicopters or tanks,” Watson said. “There’s one post down in Pittsburgh that had a Sabre jet.”
Watson said it’s the hope of the VFW members that the tank will serve as a draw for people to visit and potentially join the group. Attempting to attract members compared to the more centrally located Meadville VFW is something of a “David and Goliath” situation, he said, and it’s hoped the tank will help give the more remote Linesville post an advantage.
“I don’t know the cost of what it was to put it in, but whatever it was, it was worth it,” Watson said of the tank.
Anyone hoping to see the tank in action, however, may find themselves disappointed.
“Since it was demilitarized, it has the hatches secured and stuff like that,” Ferrari said. “I would assume that’s for public safety and things like that.”
The tracks of the tank are secured so they cannot roll, nor can the turret move. The engine and transmission have been taken out, and anyone who gets up close can see that the barrel of its cannon is plugged.
Nevertheless, it makes for an attractive sight for people to stop by, see and get their picture with, Messina said.
In fact, the Linesville VFW will be looking to improve the tank’s area in the future. Ferrari said there are plans in place to put lighting on the vehicle, get a plaque with information about it and have it be dedicated. Ferrari said what exactly it will be dedicated to hasn’t been figured out yet, but he said an option might be prisoners of war from Linesville.