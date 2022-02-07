VERNON TOWNSHIP — A light switch caught fire at the Vernon Township Walmart on Sunday afternoon, resulting in an evacuation of the store but no injuries or major damages.
The call for the fire came in at 3:48 p.m. after a light switch located in a back storage room of the business, which is located at 16086 Conneaut Lake Road, caught fire. Upon arrival, firefighters were able to quickly to put out the flames with a fire extinguisher.
“It was more smoke than anything,” said Don Grinnell, chief of Vernon Hose Company.
While multiple fire departments initially were called to the scene, the majority of those responses were canceled en route to the scene. Grinnell said a large number of departments were called due to the difficulty of fighting a potential full-size blaze at a building that size. Once the fire was discovered to be minor, the responses were called off.
In addition to Vernon Central, the Vernon Township, West Mead 1 and 2, Meadville Central, Saegertown and Conneaut Lake departments were all contacted to the blaze. Of those, only Vernon Central, Vernon Township and Conneaut Lake actually reached the scene, according to Grinnell.
After the blaze was extinguished, firefighters ventilated the building of smoke before allowing the business to reopen. Grinnell said damage was contained to the switch that was ablaze.
No exact cause for the fire was determined.