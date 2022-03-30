The Meadville YMCA will host a presentation by the Lead Free Promise Project (LFPP) on Thursday at 5 p.m., aimed at informing families about the danger of lead poisoning.
The sixth Lead Paint Poisoning Information Session is presented by LFPP in partnership with Meadville YMCA and Allegheny College. The parent information session will run from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Registrants for the event will be able to speak with health and human service agencies to learn what they can do to prevent lead paint poisoning and steps to take if a child has already been exposed to lead.
According to event organizers, nearly 8,000 children in Pennsylvania are poisoned each year by lead, enough to fill the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex & Expo Center to maximum capacity.
Organizers said 72 percent of all homes in Crawford County were built before lead-based paint was banned for residential use in 1978, and that young children in the county are poisoned at a higher rate than the state average. In fact, the rate of children poisoned in Crawford County is similar to the rate of children poisoned in Flint, Michigan, at the height of the city’s lead crisis, according to LFPP.
While enough children are poisoned in Crawford and Warren counties to fill nearly four preschool classrooms, LFPP said only 15 percent and 20 percent of children in those two counties are screened for lead respectively.
LFPP is holding seven parent information sessions across the state. Thursday’s event will involve Tina Carter, CEO of Meadville Family YMCA; Caryl Waggett, professor of global health studies and environmental science at Allegheny College; and Paula Digiacomo, Crawford County district attorney.
Dinner and childcare will be provided.
• To register: Visit meadvilleymca.org/programs/30000051?locations=13.