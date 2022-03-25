A defamation lawsuit between the president of PENN-CREST School Board and another board member has been appealed to the Superior Court of Pennsylvania.
Court documents obtained by The Meadville Tribune this week show that Luigi DeFrancesco filed an appeal of his libel lawsuit against Jeff Brooks on Dec. 15. DeFrancesco argued that he was not serviced a response by Brooks to his complaint and that Brooks didn’t submit a brief not supporting summary judgment in the case, as well as arguing that the judge in the initial case “abused his discretion” in his reasoning to dismiss the lawsuit.
The origins of the suit date to last July when DeFrancesco initially filed it, seeking $30,000 in damages from Brooks. At contention is a series of social media posts made on accounts controlled by Brooks. For example, in one such post, Brooks shared a paper he had written when he was 11 years old regarding someone named “Luigi” attempting to impeach Brooks’ grandfather at a zoning hearing meeting.
When the case went to trial on Nov. 24, Senior Judge William R. Cunningham dismissed the suit with prejudice, saying that none of DeFrancesco’s claims met the muster to count as defamatory.
Dismissed with prejudice means the suit cannot be filed in the same court again.
In a brief filed on Feb. 4, DeFrancesco argued on procedural grounds that a motion for summary judgment he made in August should have been accepted. Summary judgment means the case would have been decided without trial.
DeFrancesco said that he did not receive a response to his initial filing from Brooks, only receiving it after he procured it from the Crawford County prothonotary after he filed motion for summary judgment on Aug. 11. DeFrancesco said the response lacked a notary statement which is a verification statement of a certificate of service.
Further, DeFrancesco claimed Brooks didn’t submit a brief expressing opposition to the summary judgment in accordance with requirements.
DeFrancesco also wrote that Brooks should have had to prove that his statements were factual, and that his “continuous publishing of false and malicious statements is not mete negligence or carelessness but actual malice.”
In dismissing the suit, DeFrancesco claimed Cunningham’s conclusions contained a “lack of sufficient evidence to support his written arguments.”
DeFrancesco requested that the Superior Court “squash” Cunningham’s decision, that the motion for summary judgment be granted and to impose punitive damages.
Brooks, speaking to the Tribune on Thursday, decried the appeal.
“It’s sad that I have to keep commenting on this,” he said. “It’s a frivolous lawsuit. It was found to be without merit. Now he’s trying to get a judgment based on a technicality.”
Brooks called the appeal a “waste” of taxpayer time and the court’s money, and that it was an attempt to “silence criticism” of DeFrancesco. Cunningham, in his decision, had ruled that one of the posts in contention in the case represented “legitimate criticism” of the school district’s performance during and after a period when DeFrancesco was the board president.
Brooks has not filed a brief in the appeal, which would have been due March 9, and said he does not plan to do so.
“I don’t need to respond to this because it’s just intimidation and I, as a private citizen, shouldn’t have to spend this much time and money worrying about fighting a frivolous lawsuit,” he said.
Both Brooks and DeFrancesco represented themselves in the original trial, and DeFrancesco is continuing to do so in the appeal.