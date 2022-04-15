Tax season is almost up for 2022, leaving anyone with not-yet-filed federal taxes until 11:59 p.m. Monday to meet the deadline.
As to what happens if someone doesn’t meet the deadline, that can depend.
“If you’re due a refund, there’s no penalty to file late,” said Stephanie Martin, site coordinator for the Meadville Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program.
Of course, someone owed a refund won’t get it until they file their taxes. But, Martin said filing can be done even after the deadline.
In Martin’s experience, not knowing about the lack of a penalty leads to many people needlessly not filing taxes even after the deadline. Out of the roughly 420 people Meadville VITA had assisted by Wednesday, she estimated roughly 95 percent of them were due a refund.
However, for people who owe more money to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), the deadline takes on a much more serious aspect.
“If you owe, interest starts to accrue on what you don’t pay,” Martin said.
According to the IRS website, the interest rate is determined quarterly, and is based on the federal short-term rate plus an additional 3 percent. The interest compounds daily, meaning an unpaid debt can quickly become much larger the longer it isn’t paid.
The current interest rate for underpayments is 4 percent, according to the IRS. This rate took effect on Feb. 1, and increased from 3 percent during the first financial quarter of the year.
Interest rates also vary for corporations. The large corporate underpayment interest rates is presently at 6 percent.
Luckily, help is available. VITA offers free tax filing assistance for households of up to $58,000 at the Meadville Public Library. Even if someone is late to meeting the deadline, the program will maintain its usual hours until April 29.
Martin said anyone looking to utilize the program should make sure to bring a photo ID and all income documents. If the person wants a direct deposit of their return, they should also bring their routing and bank account numbers as well.
VITA operates Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 1 to 5 p.m., and Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3 to 6 p.m. Volunteers will be there this coming Monday, the day of the deadline.
Martin said the VITA program was at its busiest for the first three weeks of tax season, so filers coming in now may not have to deal with a wait to get help.
There are a few kinds of tax filings VITA cannot provide assistance for, but Martin said those are generally rare instances. They can also provide assistance in filing for previous missed years.
In addition, the IRS website, irs.gov, tracks websites and programs that provide free tax filing assistance. While the filer will have to fill out these forms on their own and without assistance, these programs can be accessed even outside of the deadline period.
Outside of those avenues, Martin said other forms of tax assistance are likely not to be free. However, they still remain an option for those looking to file.
Regardless of the avenue, Martin encourages everyone who hasn’t filed yet to get it finished as soon as possible.
“It’s not too late,” she said.