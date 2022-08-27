WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP –– Sarah Lasko of Conneaut Lake has dreamed of being queen of the Crawford County Fair pageant ever since she was a young girl.
Her dream came true last Sunday when she was crowned the 2022 queen.
“I was definitely shocked,” she said in a phone interview Thursday. “I am overwhelmed with excitement,” she said. “I have felt really passionate,” she said about the queen’s contest “Ever since I was really little.”
She noted she would attend the pageant with her grandmother and always “looked up to the girls” and wanted to be queen.
‘I’ve lived on a farm for my whole life,” she said, adding as soon as she was old enough she joined “4-H and FFA. I have a passion for agriculture and teaching others,” she said.
Although she was crowned queen, she didn’t sit on the throne for long. Shortly after being crowned queen, she had her first official act. “I introduced Darci Lynne (the ventriloquist and singer),” she said of the Sunday evening grandstand act.
She has been at the fair all week, staying with her animals, a beef cow and market lamb.
In between showing and taking care of her animals, Sarah has been going all over the fairgrounds, viewing the different categories of exhibits and meeting people. She also attended a fair board meeting, held at the fairgrounds and has posed for various pictures.
She is loving every moment. Asked if she would like to be on the fair board some day, she said “Definitely, some day.”
Asked which animal she liked best, the beef cattle or the market lamb, she said the beef cattle. She said her family raised dairy and beef cattle on the family farm and she “bonded” with the beef cattle. “It is so worth it,” she said of raising the animal.
She had several other queen duties before going home today. She was to introduce the grandstand act Friday night, country music act, The Hillbilly Way. She also was scheduled to be at the 4-H and FFA livestock market auction — as the queen and as a participant as she auctions her animals. And, in addition to showing her own animals, she showed a friend’s so he could go to his college class one day.
After the fair closes, she will reign until next year and will compete in the State Fair Queen competition in January.
“I look forward to the state (competition),” she said. “I’m excited to serve and see all the great contestants. It’s a huge honor for me. I will be very proud to represent the fair and want to give back.”
After graduation form Conneaut Area Senior High School, where she will be a senior this year, she hopes to go to Penn State Behrend to study agriculture. She hopes to work with PSU cooperative extension and then teach agriculture studies.
She added that by going to Behrend, she will be close enough that she can still show her animals for two more years with FFA.
Although she has been at the fair all week, her voice still sparkled with excitement of being queen and being at the fair.
She is a daughter of Dan and Judy Lasko of Conneaut Lake.
Asked if she would change anything about how the pageant operates, she said nothing specific. “There are always things that could have been done different,” she said. “Overall, it was very good,” saying she was pleased with the essay, the interview and “it was conducted very well.”
She was particularly excited about the reaction of her grandfather, John Lasko, who served on the Fair Board for many years. “He was very excited and has supported me over and over,” she said.
In closing, she said, “Thank you to my grandfather for always being so supportive and encouraging me. He got me into 4-H and FFA. He’s my No. 1 fan; my No. 1 supporter. He always told me I could do anything I wanted to do.”
She proved it when she was crowned the new queen.
“I am so honored,” she said.
