WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly on Wednesday was appointed to be the ranking member of the House Ways & Means Subcommittee on Select Revenue Measures for the 117th Congress.
The subcommittee focuses on tax policy and revenue generated by the federal government. Kelly, who has served on the Ways & Means Committee since 2013, previously served as ranking member on the Ways & Means Oversight Subcommittee.
“In my new role, I will work to advance pro-growth policy and to build upon the success of the 2017 Tax Cuts & Jobs Act that created a historically great economy for so many Americans,” Kelly said. “Our committee will strive to protect Americans against the Biden administration’s destructive tax policies and fight to hold the IRS accountable while ensuring taxpayer dollars are spent effectively.”
Along with his new leadership position, Kelly will remain a member of the Ways & Means Health Subcommittee. The new appointments follow the resignation of Rep. Devin Nunes of California, who resigned on Jan. 1.