The Crawford County Judicial Center announced that all cases in regard to the April 2022 civil trial term have been settled.
All jurors summed to appear for the term, which was set to begin April 11, are excused. They may throw away all of the paperwork they have received concerning jury service, and no longer have to phone in or report.
The jurors' names may be put back into the general jury pool for selection at a later time. If that occurs, they will receive a new notice at that time.
• More information: Contact the Court Administrator's Office between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. weekdays.