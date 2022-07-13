Normally kids between the ages of 5 and 12 are not the sort of people you’d expect to see at an elder-care home. But that’s exactly what is going on at Juniper Village this week.
The assisted living facility is holding its first-ever Kids Camp through Thursday. The event invites young children into the personal care home on Chestnut Street to enjoy a variety of activities alongside the senior residents.
Sherry Barzak, connections director at Juniper Village, said the event helps the seniors feel young again, while helping the kids feel more comfortable being around elderly people.
“It’s been fantastic to see the relationships built between the younger and the older generation,” Barzak said.
The activities included in the camp are myriad, including arts and crafts, a presentation on gardening and butterflies, a visit from some animal ambassadors from Tamarack Wildlife Rehabilitation Center, and a presentation on recycling.
It will all culminate at the end of the week with a puppet show put on by the kids and residents that they developed throughout the camp.
For 8-year-old Kendall Ogello and 9-year-old Ayla Shay, the camp has been a ton of fun to attend.
“I really just like helping and taking care of elders,” Shay said, mentioning that her grandmother works at Juniper Village.
For Ogello, she thought the event was a great way to meet new people.
The two girls both mentioned a tie-dye activity as among their favorites during the camp, while Shay said she also enjoyed getting ice cream and Ogello liked working with the puppets.
Similarly enjoying the camp, though from the other perspective involved, is 98-year-old Audean Bleutge, who has lived at Juniper Village since last October.
“I think it’s very interesting and I think it’s good for the children,” Bleutge said.
Having grown up the oldest of her siblings, Bleutge said she often helped her mother with raising her family members. As such, she’s always had a fondness of children, and the camp has helped bring back old memories.
Barzak said the camp was open to the public, though most of the kids who signed up are family members of Juniper Village employees. With how well the event has gone this year, the home hopes to make it a returning event in future summers.
