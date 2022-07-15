Junior Achievement of Western Pennsylvania is among 14 apprenticeship and pre-apprenticeship programs that are receiving money from the PAsmart Apprenticeship Grants.
The grant awarding, which was announced Thursday by Gov. Tom Wolf, amounts to $4.9 million across the 14 programs, with Junior Achievement specifically receiving $324,500. The money will be used to develop diverse talent pipelines, reach underrepresented populations and expand workforce development opportunities.
The grants are offered through the Department of Labor and Industry’s Apprenticeship and Training Office. The office was established in 2016 to support and expand apprenticeship programs in the state.
Junior Achievement operates in multiple western Pennsylvania counties, including Crawford, Venango, Erie, Mercer and Warren. The program plans to use the money to implement a curriculum called JA Careers in Skilled Trades for grades seven through 12.
