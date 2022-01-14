Joshua Stearns of Cooperstown has been named to Sherman College of Chiropractic's Dean's List for grades earned during the fall 2021 academic quarter. Dean's List students have achieved a grade-point average of at least 3.5 for the quarter. Sherman College is located in Spartanburg, S.C.

