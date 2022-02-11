LINESVILLE — Members of two Conneaut School Board committees expressed support for getting an LED screen and spots for advertisers on a planned new scoreboard at Conneaut Area Senior High at a joint committee meeting on Wednesday.
The school board’s athletic committee and buildings and grounds committee met following the school board’s regular voting meeting, and discussed options for the new scoreboard with Frank Kimmel, the director of buildings and grounds. The new scoreboard is necessary after Kimmel discovered structural problems with the existing board, specifically that the posts holding it up are beginning to rot.
Kimmel advised the committees on a few features he recommended for the scoreboard, as well as optional choices alongside estimated prices. The poles to hold up and the board and their installation is estimated to cost between $25,000 to $30,000, with the estimates for the total project expected to fall somewhere between $50,000 and $95,000 depending on the options the school board ends up picking.
Speaking to the Tribune on Thursday, Kimmel said the roughly $30,000 cost for the pole and installation includes the removal of the old pole and could involve extensive work depending on what options the board picks. He said if the scoreboard was “fancy enough,” the installation could require digging of up to 15 feet underground, though he doubted that would occur. Such work would not be safely possible in-house.
“It sounds expensive, but it’s actually a decent deal,” he said.
Kimmel recommended a wireless controller for the board (estimated to cost around $800), a 10-year paint job (around $650), a spare processor (around $600), illuminated captions (around $2,850) and an illuminated logo (around $2,800).
GW Hall, chair of the athletic committee, was the first to voice support for the addition of an LED (light-emitting diode) screen, which is expected to add around $43,500 to the cost of the board, as well as a sponsorship panel, which will come in at around $3,000.
Hall acknowledged the hefty price of the screen — saying the difference in cost estimates boiled down to “whether we want to have an LED” — but said he had reached out to the Conneaut athletic boosters for help.
Hall said he proposed to the boosters to have them split the cost for the difference between a scoreboard with an LED screen and one without, meaning the boosters would contributed a little more than $20,000 to the project based on Kimmel’s estimates.
However, Hall suggested that the sponsorship board and LED screen could be used to recoup costs by offering sponsorship opportunities for businesses in the area. Such opportunities could be boosted through the LED screen by creating sponsorship opportunities unique to different sports, such as having a sponsor support having a player of the week for football, soccer or other games.
Hall also suggested having sponsors for the different half-time shows, creating further opportunities.
Through this method, Hall said the school district could use the sponsorship money to pay back the boosters over a two-to-three-year period, and then use it as a revenue source for the remaining time.
Tim McQuiston, of the buildings and grounds committee, suggested the LED screen could be used for educational purposes as well by technology-minded classes. Athletic committee member Adam Horne also supported this idea, saying the school’s audio-visual club could utilize the board to make videos and commercials.
Kimmel suggested the board could be used during outdoor graduation to display the names and potentially some details about each graduating student.
Hall said he would want a clear policy made in terms of what kinds of sponsorships or advertisements are allowed on the board, suggesting “nothing political” as one of the restrictions.
Other options presented by Kimmel did not receive as much support by the committee members. Suggestions for a 25-second play clock — estimated to cost around $5,000 — or the ability to stream live video — estimated to around $16,950 — did not receive overt approval from the committees, though McQuiston asked Kimmel to look into whether live streaming capabilities could be added later.
Based on the committees’ recommendations, Kimmel said he would bring example boards to the next Conneaut School Board work session — scheduled for March 2 — for the board to consider.
“I’ll give you as many options as makes sense,” he said.
Should board members approve a scoreboard at their voting meeting on March 9, Kimmel believes it is possible the board will be up-and-running in time for the fall football season.
Kimmel voiced favor with going through one of two relatively local scoreboard companies when the board makes its choice: Institutional Specialities Incorporated of Pittsburgh and DeMans Team Sports of Brookville. These companies, Kimmel said, would be able to provide on-scene support should the board malfunction or have similar issues down the line.
Kimmel plans to utilize COSTARS, a Pennsylvania purchasing program available to municipalities in the state, to make the purchase rather than utilize the traditional bidding system, as it would speed up the process.
Buildings and grounds committee member John Burnham was unable to stay for the joint meeting, though left questions with athletic committee member Adam Horne to ask in his stead.