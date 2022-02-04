LINESVILLE — A joint meeting between two Conneaut School Board committees will be held next week to discuss a potential replacement for the scoreboard at Conneaut Area Senior High School football field, with price estimates for the project close to $100,000.
At Wednesday’s work session of the school board, Director of Buildings and Grounds Frank Kimmel said he had received quotes and estimates on replacing the scoreboard with an array of options that could affect the price. Kimmel said such estimates ranged from a little over $50,000 up to $95,000.
The replacement is necessary because of deterioration of the post that holds that apparatus up. Kimmel, speaking to the Tribune last month, said the post had started to “rot away.”
Kimmel suggested holding a discussion to consider what features should be included on the scoreboard. Such options include the choice of LED lights or the type of paint used on the scoreboard.
“It depends on which options you go with,” Kimmel said. “I would like to be there to recommend some of them, like a 10-year paint job.”
Kimmel said he wasn’t sure if board would want the discussion to be with all of them, or with one of their committees, such as the buildings and grounds committee or athletic committee. Board President Dorothy Luckock suggested holding a joint meeting of the two committees, to which Athletic Committee Chair GW Hall supported.
The board decided to hold the committee meeting at the end of the board’s voting meeting next Wednesday. The voting meeting will start at 7 p.m. at the Alice Schafer Annex, with no exact start time for the joint committee meeting, other than it will take place after the voting meeting.
The joint committees will make a recommendation for a scoreboard configuration, which will then likely be voted on by the school board in March. Kimmel, speaking to the Tribune after the meeting, said such a vote would still fall into the timeframe he set to get a new scoreboard up before the start of football season next fall, though he hesitated to say whether an April vote would also be sufficient.
Kimmel said the school district will likely utilize COSTARS for the purchase, which is a cooperative purchasing agreement run through the Pennsylvania Department of General Services.
Board member Adam Horne also asked during the discussion whether the school district could look into getting sponsors for the scoreboard in order to lower the cost, to which Kimmel said that was “something we could have.”