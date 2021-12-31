The 2021 election process reached its final step for Crawford County government on Thursday, as the annual induction ceremonies for elected county officials were held at the Judicial Center.
Though a shorter affair than usual for the ceremonies — the oaths for Magisterial District Judge Amy Nicols and for the deputies and agents of row offices were delayed to later in the day in order to cut down on the number of people gathered in the courtroom — the event was no less an impactful one for the county. The ceremonies saw the induction of a several prominent county positions, including a historic first for Crawford County.
Paula DiGiacomo, Francis Schultz and Adam Stallard were inducted as new district attorney, county judge and magisterial district judge respectively. With her swearing in, DiGiacomo becomes Crawford County’s first female district attorney, something President Judge John Spataro drew attention to during the ceremonies.
“Today you are here to witness a historical event in the history of Crawford County,” Spataro said. “Attorney DiGiacomo is the first woman to ever serve as district attorney in this county.”
Spataro called DiGiacomo an “outstanding public servant” and said that she had “proven herself to be a diligent, firm and well-prepared prosecutor.” DiGiacomo takes the position of district attorney having previously served as the first assistant district attorney in the county.
DiGiacomo, speaking with the Tribune after the ceremonies, said she was mindful of the significance of her appointment to the position and how she could potential serve as a role model for girls in Crawford County.
“I think, hopefully, young girls will see if they work hard enough, they can become anything they want,” she said.
DiGiacomo said she feels “very privileged” to take up the position and that she looks forward to continuing “the good work” of the office.
DiGiacomo takes up the position after Schultz, who has been district attorney since 1999. Schultz said it’s going to be an adjustment getting used to being a different part of the courtroom as a judge instead of as a prosecutor, but he’s looking forward to the change.
“I’m very excited for my new role and I’m looking forward to working with Judge Spataro and Judge Stevens,” he said.
Schultz spoke during the closing of the ceremony, and remarked upon how becoming judge was not part of his plans when he first moved to Crawford County.
“As I sit here today, I wonder how did I get here, and I really don’t know,” he said. “Life is unpredictable and I still haven’t figured it out.”
Schultz was hired to work in the district attorney’s office in September of 1995, his first job out of law school. At the time, he said he and his wife thought they’d live in Crawford County only for a few years before moving back to Pittsburgh.
“Somehow, I ended up being elected as district attorney in 1999 and luckily I keep getting elected, and we ended up making a life here in Crawford County,” he said.
Regarding DiGiacomo taking up his former position, Schultz said she was “well-equipped” for the job and that he wouldn’t have left the role if there wasn’t a capable person there to step into it.
Stallard, meanwhile, is the new magisterial district judge for Crawford County District Court 30-3-01 in Linesville. Spataro called Stallard a “much-welcomed member to our judiciary,” and recognized him for his “prudent advocacy” and “realism.”
In particular, Spataro praised Stallard for his work as a court-appointed parent attorney in the county.
“He has demonstrated a high-level of competency that I’ve observed in his service as counsel for parents in the many dependency cases we have here in our county, and I have enjoyed our many encounters,” Spataro said.
A Conneaut Lake resident, Stallard is a graduate of Linesville High School. In addition to his role as a parent attorney, he also had his own private practice in Linesville, founded in 2015, before merging with Shafer Law Firm in 2019.
Stallard said he’s looking forward to his first day as judge on Monday, noting that he already has several cases assigned to him.
“I guess humble,” Stallard said when asked how he felt becoming a judge. “That’s probably the term of the day.”
In addition to the newly elected or appointed positions, Thursday’s ceremonies also involved the induction of several re-elected figures. This included Christine Krzysiak as county treasurer and Samuel Pendolino as magisterial district judge for District Court 30-2-01, among others.
