These are the new income guidelines to qualify for the Produce Express program which went into effect Friday. Participants must have an income equal to or less to their household size to qualify.
• Household of one: $25,142 annually
• Household of two: $33,874 annually
• Household of three: $42,606 annually
• Household of four: $51,338 annually
• Household of five: $60,070 annually
• Household of six: $68,802 annually
• Household of seven: $77,534 annually
• Household of eight: $86,266 annually
• Household larger than eight: Add $8,732 for each additional family member to $86,266
