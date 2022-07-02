This Tuesday, Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania’s Produce Express program will be making its third trip to Meadville since it was revived in Crawford County in May.
While much of this distribution will be similar to the past two — still taking place at Trinity Lutheran Church starting at noon — one behind-the-scenes change may prove to be very significant: a new set of income guidelines which dictate who can benefit from the program.
Gerry Weiss, director of network relations at Second Harvest, said the new guidelines put out by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture significantly increased the income levels needed for households to qualify for aid. For example, in order for a one-person household to qualify under the previous guidelines, the person needed to make $19,320 annually or less. Under the new guidelines, which went into effect Friday as part of the new fiscal year, a one-person household needs to make $25,142 or less.
“It’s an almost $6,000 differential,” Weiss said. “Which now means anyone under that qualifies for our program.”
Other household sizes are seeing similarly-sized or larger jumps. A household of two is going from $26,130 annually to $33,874, while a household of three will jump from $32,940 to $42,606.
Weiss said this is the most significant income adjustment he can think of, saying the usual changes are only a few hundred dollars or so. With the cost of so many items going up due to inflation, he said this income adjustment was arriving “absolutely just in time.”
According to Weiss, the amount of food a household receives through the Produce Express distributions — which occur monthly — falls somewhere between $125 to $150 worth of edible items.
“For some, that’s two tanks of gas,” Weiss said. “For some, that’s medication. For some, that helps pay utility bills.”
With the Produce Express program already proving popular in Crawford County, it is hoped the change might bring even more people to the monthly distributions. So far, the distributions have served more than 200 Crawford County households, according to Second Harvest, accounting for more than 460 county residents.
“We’ve done this now twice and it’s been super successful,” said Julie McClymonds, a member of Trinity Lutheran Church. “They’ve been pleasantly surprised by the turnout in Crawford County.”
McClymonds helps to run Trinity’s food pantry and the church has been involved in helping the Produce Express program. According to McClymons, there have been 12 local volunteers helping out with the event, including both church members and folks from the community.
McClymonds said she sees helping out as a way to fulfill her Lutheran faith’s dedication to service. Or as the church often puts it, “God’s work. Our hands.”
As Tuesday’s distribution will be the first of the fiscal year, all attendees will be required to fill out a self declaration of need form, even if they’ve been to past distributions. It is on this form that those seeking food list what income level they fall under in order to qualify.
While the income levels may be different, Weiss said the forms will be much the same as those that previous attendees filled out.
“It’s the same information on a different form, and we ask that people bring their photo ID,” he said. “It’s not mandatory, but we ask that people do that.”
In addition, Weiss said Second Harvest would like for the receiver of the food to show up in person, if possible. The program allows for people who qualify to designate proxies who can pick up the food for them, but he said it is important that Second Harvest be able to meet with the client during the start of the fiscal year.
That said, Weiss stressed that nobody will be turned away if they qualify, even if they’re serving as a proxy for someone else.
Weiss hopes the new income levels will allow the program to see continued success, and be able to go on indefinitely.
For more information on the Produce Express program, visit nwfoodbank.org or call (814) 459-3663. A drive-thru will be set up in Trinity Lutheran Church’s parking lot for the event, though attendees can pick up food on foot if they wish. Those doing so should bring a wagon or similar way to carry the food, as the boxes distributed can be heavy. The church is located at 649 Park Ave.
